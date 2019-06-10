Massive fire engulfs Auto Nagar scrap yard in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed at Auto Nagar JRD locality after a massive fire broke out at a scrap yard in the locality on Sunday. Though no casualties were reported, the smoke emanating from the scrap yard created panic among the workers and caused respiratory problems. Six fire tenders doused the blaze after two hours of fire-fighting.

According to district fire department officials, a minor fire broke out in the scrap yard, where worn out tires and other waste were dumped, at around 3 pm on Sunday. The fire quickly spread to the entire scrap yard within a few minutes.

Upon noticing the fire, locals informed fire officials, who reached the spot and doused it. “We evacuated the people residing near the scrap yard. A total of six fire tenders from three stations were pressed into service. The work became tough as the burnt tires were emitting carbon and other harmful gases, which caused respiratory problems in the locality,” an official said. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.