Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada DGP inaugurates police stall at exhibition to reach out to people

The police stall will help people know about the police department and the technology being used by it for better policing.

Published: 11th June 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Gautam Sawang going round the police stall after inaugurating it at the exhibition in Vijayawada on Monday.

DGP Gautam Sawang going round the police stall after inaugurating it at the exhibition in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang inaugurated the police stall in the exhibition at PWD Grounds in the city on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the DGP opined that the stall will help people know about the police department and the technology being used by it for better policing. Sawang appreciated the efforts of Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao for taking initiative in setting up the stall to enable police to reach out to people.

He further stated that these type of proactive programmes will get maximum reach as the public will show keen interest in them. “In the coming days, there will be many more such initiatives for the safety of vulnerable sections like women, children and old people. Quick reaction teams and special forces have been deployed in all problematic areas in the State in the wake of political clashes at some places,” the DGP said.

The committee set up to study the feasibility of giving weekly off to police will submit its report to the government in a couple of days.In order to reach out to people and promote awareness, Vijayawada police took several initiatives. The setting up of the police stall is one such initiative, Police Commissioner Tirumala Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada DGP Vijayawada Vijayawada police Vijayawada police expo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp