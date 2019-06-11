Vijayawada DGP inaugurates police stall at exhibition to reach out to people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang inaugurated the police stall in the exhibition at PWD Grounds in the city on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the DGP opined that the stall will help people know about the police department and the technology being used by it for better policing. Sawang appreciated the efforts of Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao for taking initiative in setting up the stall to enable police to reach out to people.

He further stated that these type of proactive programmes will get maximum reach as the public will show keen interest in them. “In the coming days, there will be many more such initiatives for the safety of vulnerable sections like women, children and old people. Quick reaction teams and special forces have been deployed in all problematic areas in the State in the wake of political clashes at some places,” the DGP said.

The committee set up to study the feasibility of giving weekly off to police will submit its report to the government in a couple of days.In order to reach out to people and promote awareness, Vijayawada police took several initiatives. The setting up of the police stall is one such initiative, Police Commissioner Tirumala Rao said.