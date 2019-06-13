Home Cities Vijayawada

Kirtans, chants to mark ISKCON Rath Yatra in Vijayawada on June 25

International Society for Krishna Consciousness, Vijayawada chapter, will organise Sri Jagannath Ratha Yatra from ISKCON City Center.

Published: 13th June 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

An artist painting a chariot ahead of Rath Yatra in Puri.

An artist painting a chariot ahead of Rath Yatra in Puri. (File Phot| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Vijayawada chapter, will organise Sri Jagannath Ratha Yatra (chariot festival) from ISKCON City Center here on June 25. 
A poster in this regard was unveiled by Ratha Yatra Committee president and former MP Gokaraju Gangaraju at a programme held here on Wednesday.

Disclosing details of the event to the media, ISKCON Vijayawada temple president Surendra Govind Das said that the yatra was aimed at bringing peace and happiness and seeking blessings of the Lord for the city.

The idols of Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra will be installed on a decorated chariot before commencing the procession.
“The yatra will be flagged off from Dharna Chowk near Alankar Centre at 3 pm on June 25. It will pass through Gandhi Nagar, Hanumanpet, Challapalli Bungalow, Eluru Road, Seetharampuram, Pushpa Hotel Centre, 

Madhu Gardens, Jammu Chettu Centre before culminating at SS Convention Centre on MG Road,” 
he said.Gokaraju Gangaraju called upon the devotees to participate in the rally and offer their service by pulling the ropes of the chariot. Devotees will conduct kirtans and dance while chanting ‘Hare Rama, Hare Krishna’. 

He opined that Sankirtana is the best way to destroy evils in the society. “Besides, Annadanam will be arranged for the devotees at the culminating point of the procession,” Gokaraju Gangaraju added.

