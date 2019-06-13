Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada gets New DG Vigilance

The former DG of Drugs Control Administration was transferred after Gautam Sawang was appointed the Head of Police Force.

Published: 13th June 2019 10:37 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IPS officer KRV Rajendranath Reddy assumed charge as Director General (DG) of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) at the department headquarters here on Wednesday.

The former DG of Drugs Control Administration (DCA) was transferred after Gautam Sawang was appointed the Head of Police Force (HoPF), with additional charge of chairman of AP Road Safety Committee.

Also, former Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Vijaya Rao assumed duties as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-II). 

He later met City police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and interacted with zonal officers and circle inspectors under his jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, M Ravindranath Babu, who was earlier posted with the Vigilance and Enforcement department, took charge as Krishna SP and conducted a review meeting. 

‘Will consider weekly offs for cops’

Eluru: Navdeep Singh Grewal took charge as West Godavari SP on Wednesday. The new SP said Mee Kosam programme would continue and assured to look into the issue of weekly offs to cops

