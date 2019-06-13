Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada's Narayana corporate school shut down and fined Rs 1 lakh for functioning without recognition

The parents of children staged a protest against the school management for keeping them in dark that it does not have recognition at the time of admissions.  

Published: 13th June 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Unrecognised Narayana school being closed down on Wednesday.

Unrecognised Narayana school being closed down on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the first day of reopening of schools, the Education Department cracked the whip on unrecognised schools. Officials of the Education Department on Wednesday closed down Satyanarayanapuram branch of Narayana corporate school for conducting classes without recognition and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for ignoring four notices served on it. 

Speaking to TNIE, K Ravi Kumar, Deputy DEO of Krishna district, said, “We served notices on the school management on April 24, April 30, May 20 and June 1 directing it to get recognition. Despite getting notices, school management has failed to get recognition.”

The Deputy DEO assured that steps would be taken to ensure that the students do not lose an academic year and they would be accommodated in other schools. Attempts to contact the Narayana school management went in vain.

