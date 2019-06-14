Four sand reaches identified for ongoing projects until new sand policy is out, says Collector Md Imtiaz

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has said that four reaches have been identified for supply of sand to ongoing projects in the district, which will be in use till the new sand policy is announced.

In a meeting with officials of various departments and builders’ associations on Thursday, the Collector sought a report on the estimated quantity of sand required to ensure continuity of the ongoing projects.

“We have identified reaches in Chevitikallu, Kasarabada, Sanagapadu and Kanchera to supply sand for the next few weeks. The sand will be transported under the supervision of the mining department officials,” he said.

The Collector added arrangements will be made to provide the builders with the quantity of sand they had requested, within the next 10-15 days. Mining minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said new sand policy is expected by July 1.