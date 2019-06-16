Vijayawada police setup 10 teams to curb eve-teasing

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With rise in instances of eve-teasing and harassment of women in public places since reopening of schools, city police’s women protection wings Mahila Rakshak and Shakti teams upped their vigil and nabbed 70 eve-teasers red-handed from various locations across the city on Saturday. The accused were counselled at Women Protection Centre.

“Based on previous incidents and eve-teasing reports, we have identified several locations and deployed 10 civil dress-clad teams in fives zones in morning and evening shifts to nab the harassers red-handed,” ACP (Mahila PS) K Sreelakshmi said. “The eve-teasers tried to start conversation with girls by offering them lifts on bikes while they were returning home from schools and colleges,” she added.