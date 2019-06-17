Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada streets deserted for Indo-Pak World Cup clash

Fans offer mass prayers for victory of Team India against Pakistan, throng food courts to cheer the ‘Men in Blue’

Published: 17th June 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Fans raise slogans for victory of India against Pakistan in a World Cup cricket match, at a dargah in Panja Centre in the city on Sunday.

Fans raise slogans for victory of India against Pakistan in a World Cup cricket match, at a dargah in Panja Centre in the city on Sunday. (Photo I P Ravindra Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cricket fever gripped the residents of Vijayawada on Sunday due to the much-anticipated World Cup clash between India and Pakistan at Manchester in the United Kingdom.Busy localities of the city wore a deserted look since afternoon as residents remained glued to their television screens to support the  ‘Men in Blue’ in the crucial match.

With weather playing a spoilsport for the match, cricket lovers, with tricolours, bats and posters of their favourite cricketers in hands,  thronged the places of worship to pray for India’s victory.Mass prayers were organised across the city to seek divine blessings for Team India. Muslims offered special prayers at a dargah near Panja Centre in One Town area, raising slogan of ‘India Jeetega’ with tricolours in hand. Excited fans waited patiently before their television sets when rains interrupted the good innings of the Indian team during their batting at 46.3 overs of the first half.

“Religion and Cricket are two different aspects but when India is taking on Pakistan in the 22 yards, then our support is definitely with our Indian team. We are confident that the present team under the captaincy of Virat Kohli will repeat the history of 2011 and lift the World Cup again,” cricket enthusiast Md Mukthar said.Pointing out that Indian team has never lost to Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Championship, another youth Irfan said that he was looking forward to see the continuing of the winning streak on Sunday.

Fishing in the muddy waters, food courts and restaurants across the city arranged screens projecting the live match for brisk business.Cricket lovers who thronged the arenas in large numbers cheered and applauded every time Indian batsmen send the ball to the boundary or Pakistan batsmen made their way towards the pavilion.

“I am not much interested in watching cricket but when it comes to an India-Pakistan match, that too in the World Cup, I enjoy the game more than anything else,” said Kunal Sharma while watching the match at a food court near Moghalrajpuram. The cheering and excitement grew louder in the homes and the arenas as Pakistani batsmen fell in quick succession while still being far from the target score.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cricket fever ICC World Cup 2019 World Cup India pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp