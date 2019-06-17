Vijayawada streets deserted for Indo-Pak World Cup clash

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cricket fever gripped the residents of Vijayawada on Sunday due to the much-anticipated World Cup clash between India and Pakistan at Manchester in the United Kingdom.Busy localities of the city wore a deserted look since afternoon as residents remained glued to their television screens to support the ‘Men in Blue’ in the crucial match.

With weather playing a spoilsport for the match, cricket lovers, with tricolours, bats and posters of their favourite cricketers in hands, thronged the places of worship to pray for India’s victory.Mass prayers were organised across the city to seek divine blessings for Team India. Muslims offered special prayers at a dargah near Panja Centre in One Town area, raising slogan of ‘India Jeetega’ with tricolours in hand. Excited fans waited patiently before their television sets when rains interrupted the good innings of the Indian team during their batting at 46.3 overs of the first half.

“Religion and Cricket are two different aspects but when India is taking on Pakistan in the 22 yards, then our support is definitely with our Indian team. We are confident that the present team under the captaincy of Virat Kohli will repeat the history of 2011 and lift the World Cup again,” cricket enthusiast Md Mukthar said.Pointing out that Indian team has never lost to Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Championship, another youth Irfan said that he was looking forward to see the continuing of the winning streak on Sunday.

Fishing in the muddy waters, food courts and restaurants across the city arranged screens projecting the live match for brisk business.Cricket lovers who thronged the arenas in large numbers cheered and applauded every time Indian batsmen send the ball to the boundary or Pakistan batsmen made their way towards the pavilion.

“I am not much interested in watching cricket but when it comes to an India-Pakistan match, that too in the World Cup, I enjoy the game more than anything else,” said Kunal Sharma while watching the match at a food court near Moghalrajpuram. The cheering and excitement grew louder in the homes and the arenas as Pakistani batsmen fell in quick succession while still being far from the target score.