Rain brings respite from sweltering heat in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a week-long dry spell, rain lashed Vijayawada city on Monday bringing relief to denizens. Both rural and urban parts of Vijayawada experienced sudden showers in the afternoon marking the arrival of monsoon.

As many as 43 mandals in the district received moderate rains, with the temperature dropping to 37.8 degree Celsius in Vijayawada. Vijayawada urban, Vijayawada rural, Gannavaram, Kruthivennu, Movva, Pamarru, Unguturu and Koduru mandals of Krishna district received up to 2 cm of rainfall.

On an average, the district registered 1.75 cm rainfall. The monsoon rain is likely to lash the State in a day or two.