Yoga will provide cure for all ailments of women in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Practising yoga asanas help women get relief from all health issues, be it thyroid, back pain or menstrual cramps, says G Govindamma, a homemaker who has been running the Sri Lakshmi Srinivas Yoga Kendram exclusively for women at Satyanarayanapuram in the city since 2015.

Clad in white clothes, women of all age groups practise yoga asanas at the centre and rejoice upon getting relief from health issues. “These days, people completely depend on hospitals and medicine for cure from ailments. However, I suggest them to practice yoga and try to get cured in a natural way before approaching medical practitioners. I am not against treatments in hospitals but we have received the art of yoga from our ancestors and it has been proved to be beneficial because of which it is very popular in the West,” Govindamma said.

Her interest towards yoga drove her to study diploma in the art after learning asanas at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium. In all, some 50 women of different age groups practice yogas asanas at her centre.

Most of them suffer from back pain, gastric problems, high blood pressure, thyroid, obesity, menstrual problems and diabetes.

“Various yoga asanas such as Vajrasana, Dhanurasana, Bhujangasana, Pavan Muktasana, Suddha Vajrasana and pranayama help women cure health ailments and attain quality life,” she added.

Narrating her experience of getting cured of her disc problem because of yoga, 35-year-old Simran said, “Over the past few years, I was suffering from disc problem and consulted several specialists to get cured of my ailment. After undergoing several tests, my doctor advised me to regularly practice yoga asanas such as triangle pose, bow pose and child’s pose apart from taking medicines. I have been practising yoga at the centre for the past six months and have got much relief from pain.”

Another woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that Suddha Vajrasana helped her get relief from gastric problem of which, she has been suffering since long. “Initially, I felt severe pain while practising yoga asanas, particularly those related to gastric problems. But, asanas became easy for me after regular practice. Most people who are not aware of the benefits of yoga are approaching doctors and spending thousands for getting cured of gastric problems. I suggest that they practise yoga asanas and enjoy its benefits.”