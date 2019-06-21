Vijayawada Municipal Corporation suspends staff for dereliction of duties

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner M Rama Rao on Thursday directed the public health department officials to suspend a health officer and a sanitary supervisor for dereliction of duties.

The civic body chief initiated the action against the staffers for failing to maintain hygiene. Rama Rao, accompanied by zonal commissioner Siva Reddy, inspected hygiene at P&T Colony, RTC Colony, KP Nagar, Gayatri Nagar and Teachers’ Colony under division number eight.

Observing that the drains were clogged with waste, he expressed ire against medical and health officer Ramakoteswara Rao and sanitary supervisor SV Subba Rao and suspended them for dereliction of their duties.

He also directed the public health department officials to demote sanitary inspector in-charge V Nagabhushanam as record assistant and sanitary supervisor U Vasu as sanitary worker, besides suspending

DWACA worker Mariadas, in connection with the matter.

Later, he proceeded to Road Number 3 in P&T Colony, where he found that a builder had dumped debris on the roads, interrupting vehicular movement. Expressing his dissatisfaction, Rama Rao instructed the town planning department officials to impose `10,000 fine on the erring builder and cautioned the officials to prevent the builders from carrying out such practice.