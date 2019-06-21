Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation suspends staff for dereliction of duties

Municipal Commissioner M Rama Rao on Thursday directed the public health department officials to suspend a health officer and a sanitary supervisor for dereliction of duties.

Published: 21st June 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city.

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city. (Photo | Ch Narayana Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner M Rama Rao on Thursday directed the public health department officials to suspend a health officer and a sanitary supervisor for dereliction of duties.

The civic body chief initiated the action against the staffers for failing to maintain hygiene. Rama Rao, accompanied by zonal commissioner Siva Reddy, inspected hygiene at P&T Colony, RTC Colony, KP Nagar, Gayatri Nagar and Teachers’ Colony under division number eight.

Observing that the drains were clogged with waste, he expressed ire against medical and health officer Ramakoteswara Rao and sanitary supervisor SV Subba Rao and suspended them for dereliction of their duties.

He also directed the public health department officials to demote sanitary inspector in-charge V Nagabhushanam as record assistant and sanitary supervisor U Vasu as sanitary worker, besides suspending

DWACA worker Mariadas, in connection with the matter. 

Later, he proceeded to Road Number 3 in P&T Colony, where he found that a builder had dumped debris on the roads, interrupting vehicular movement. Expressing his dissatisfaction, Rama Rao instructed the town planning department officials to impose `10,000 fine on the erring builder and cautioned the officials to prevent the builders from carrying out such practice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Vijayawada VMC VMC staff suspension VMC staff
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp