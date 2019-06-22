Andhra Pradesh to blame for delay in railway line project, says, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal clarified that delay in execution of works on Machilipatnam-Vijayawada railway line was due to the State government’s failure to deposit its share of the project cost of `306 crore.

Replying to the question posed by TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar in Rajya Sabha on Friday as to why there was a delay in completion of doubling and electrification work of Machilipatnam-Vijayawada railway line, which was included in the Budget 2011-12, the minister said the project was not completed due to the State’s failure to provide its share of funds.

He explained that the project was being executed on 50-50 cost sharing basis between AP government and Railways. “However, the project is getting delayed, as the State government has not yet deposited its share of `306 crore with the railways,” he said.