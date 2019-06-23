Home Cities Vijayawada

18 special trains between Chennai, Santragachi via Vijayawada

These weekly special trains have been given halt at Vijayawada and will have AC II Tier, AC III Tier and sleeper class coaches. 

Published: 23rd June 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eighteen weekly special trains will run between Chennai Central and Santragachi and between Puducherry and Santragachi to clear extra rush of passengers. These weekly special trains have been given halt at Vijayawada and will have AC II Tier, AC III Tier and sleeper class coaches. 

Train no. 06058, Chennai Central to Santragachi special will depart from Chennai Central at 3.15 pm on July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 (Wednesdays) and arrive at Santragachi Junction at 7 pm on Thursdays.  
In the return direction, train no. 06057, Santragachi to Chennai Central special will depart from Santragachi at 11.50 pm on July 4, 11, 18 and 25 and August 1 (Thursdays) and arrive at Chennai Central at 5.30 am on Saturdays. 

Train no. 06010, Puducherry to Santragachi special will depart from Puducherry at 6.45 pm on July 6, 13, 20 and 27 (Saturdays) and arrive at Santragachi at 4.30 am on Mondays. 
In the return direction, train no. 06009, Santragachi to Puducherry special will depart from Santragachi Junction at 2.10 pm on July 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Mondays) and arrive at Puducherry at 9.45 pm on Tuesdays. 

