Yoga session held for NDRF personnel in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, who are engaged in saving lives during natural calamities, participated in the ‘Yoga Week in Nature’ organised by the Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association (AWARA) on the Krishna river bed on Sunday. The session was organised to mark the conclusion of Yoga Week in Nature and International Yoga Day.

While demonstrating five-minute hatha yoga sequence to the 10th NDRF battalion crew, Bihar School of Yoga head Swami Bhakti Chaitanyananda Saraswathi said that yoga is not just an exercise but a lifestyle and life philosophy in itself. Speaking on the occasion, NDRF assistant commandant DN Singh said that yoga helps the NDRF team members rejuvenate themselves after tackling with calamities.

Environmentalist and AWARA founder professor Ajay Katragadda underscored the need for inculcating eco-awareness among children during their formative years.