Five day Varuna Yagam ends at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The five-day ritual of Varuna Yagam initiated by the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Kanaka Durga temple) at Indrakeeladri to appease the rain god Varuna for bountiful rains in the State came to an end on Monday morning.

Special rituals were offered on all the five days by vedic pundits at Durga Ghat on the banks of the Krishna river and on the last day of the ritual, abhisekham was performed of Lord Malleswara Swamy with water from the river.

On the closing day of the yagam, the priests performed sahasra gattabhikesham and carried water pots from Durga Ghat to the Malleswara Swamy temple for abhishekam. It was performed by priests and the students of veda patasala.

“At 5.45 am, water from Krishna river was brought in clay pots priests amid chants of mantras and mangalavaidyams. Mahanyasa Purvaka Ekadasa Rudrabhisekha Sahasra Ghatabhisekham was performed later to appease God Varuna for bestowing people with heavy rains in the entire country and particularly in the State,’’ said Durga temple Executive Officer (EO) V Koteswaramma.

With delay in monsoon, priests of Durga temple had decided to conduct the yagam and it had started from last Thursday.