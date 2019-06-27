Aashadam sale at APCO showrooms in Vijayawada begins

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The much anticipated Aashadam sale started at selected APCO showrooms in Vijayawada division from Wednesday. It will go on till July 20.

A total of eight showrooms in the districts of Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari will be offering the Aashadam sale, with an offer of 50 per cent off on various purchases.

A large variety of handloom products and latest designs in Uppada, Venkatagiri, Dharmavaram, Mangalagiri, Pochampally sarees and bedsheets have been put on sale. General Manager of APCO L Ramesh Babu said, “We are aiming for a sale of Rs 2 crore and anticipate that the public will come in large numbers”.