Home Cities Vijayawada

AP police seize 21 YSRC sweet boxes, file case   

Chilakalapudi Circle Inspector Durga Prasad said police conducted surprise checks on Vani Sweets in the town based on a complaint from Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner PJ Sampath Kumar.

Published: 01st March 2019 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police seized sweet boxes containing photo of YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and his poll promises in Machilipatnam on Thursday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the graduate MLC elections, Chilakalapudi police registered the first election code violation case in Machilipatnam, Krishna district on Thursday and seized 21 cartons of empty sweet boxes printed with publicity material of the YSRC.  

Chilakalapudi Circle Inspector Durga Prasad said police conducted surprise checks on Vani Sweets in the town based on a complaint from Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner PJ Sampath Kumar.

“We have found 21 cartons, each having of 187 empty sweet boxes containing a message ‘Vote for fan’ and avail `3,000 monthly pension.”

“During the preliminary investigation, we came to know that one of the family members of sweet shop owner is a YSRC sympathiser. The sweet boxes are meant for distribution to the pensioners on Friday,” the CI said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MLC elections Sweet boxes YSRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp