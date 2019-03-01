AP police seize 21 YSRC sweet boxes, file case   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the graduate MLC elections, Chilakalapudi police registered the first election code violation case in Machilipatnam, Krishna district on Thursday and seized 21 cartons of empty sweet boxes printed with publicity material of the YSRC.

Chilakalapudi Circle Inspector Durga Prasad said police conducted surprise checks on Vani Sweets in the town based on a complaint from Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner PJ Sampath Kumar.

“We have found 21 cartons, each having of 187 empty sweet boxes containing a message ‘Vote for fan’ and avail `3,000 monthly pension.”

“During the preliminary investigation, we came to know that one of the family members of sweet shop owner is a YSRC sympathiser. The sweet boxes are meant for distribution to the pensioners on Friday,” the CI said.