Varsity invites applications

Missouri State University has invited applications from undergraduate students for the four-years Co-operative Engineering programme.

Published: 01st March 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Interested students can have hands-on experience, opportunities to get involved in professional networking organisations, team-based competitions and internships in the respective field. This programme aims to impart training to the students so that they get jobs in civil, electrical and mechanical engineering.

The varsity is offering scholarships for the undergraduate students. The deadline for receiving general applications is April 30. Students will have to shell out $120,703 for four-year programme. Any student with SAT score of 1160 or above (or ACT 24) will be eligible th programme.

