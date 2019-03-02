Complete drain works by April first week: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner M Rama Rao has directed the Public Health Department to take measures for completion of major and minor outfall drain gap filling works taken up under the Storm Water Drain (SWD) project by the first week of April.

The Municipal Commissioner held a meeting with the Public Health and engineering officials and representatives of L&T here on Friday and reviewed the progress of SWD project.

The officials informed him that out of the total 415 locations where there is a need for linking of drains and culverts, works at 175 places were completed. The VMC Commissioner directed them to ensure that all drain works were completed by the set deadline.

He asked the officials to expedite the works with proper coordination with the electricity department pertaining to the removal of electric poles and power transformers coming in the way of executing drain works. Rao asked the Public Health Department officials to serve show cause notices to divisional engineers and assistant engineers for the undue delay in completion of the SWD project works in some parts of the city.