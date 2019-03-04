TDP, YSRC trade charges day after raids on IT firms in Hyd

Home Cities Vijayawada

Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of foisting cases against IT companies for supporting the TDP.

Published: 04th March 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of foisting cases against IT companies for supporting the TDP.

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, Devineni said based on the complaint by YSRC leader Vijay Sai Reddy and under the direction of party advisor Prashant Kishor, cases were registered against employees of a software company. The employees were taken into custody in the surprise midnight raids.

“It stinks of conspiracy against TDP and AP. Jagan goes to Delhi and claims 54 lakh bogus votes are there. Immediately, the TRS government steps in and conducts raids on the IT firm. They are terrorising industrialists to act against the TDP,” he claimed.

The minister said Jagan is resorting to such tricks out of fear of defeat in the ensuing elections. TDP leader Payyavula Keshav Keshava questioned on what basis did the TRS government in Telangana has acted on the complaint when the issues are not under their jurisdiction, but that of Election Commission of India.

Meanwhile, hitting back at TDP leaders, YSRC Vijayawada  Parliament constituency coordinator Md Iqbal said out of fear of suffering defeat in ensuing elections, the TDP has conspired to have the names of the YSRC party supporters removed from the voters’ list. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is the mastermind behind the entire episode. IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s hand cannot be ruled out, he alleged.

He said in last five years, the TDP has been on a rampage to loot every resource in the State and now fearing a public backlash, stooped low to get the names of YSRC supporters deleted from the voters’ list.

“Whistleblowers in Hyderabad have filed complaints and shocked over the development, Chandrababu Naidu responded vehemently on Saturday itself. However, not learning a lesson, the deletion of voters continued on Sunday,” he claimed. 

As the incident happened in Hyderabad, the complaint was lodged with Telangana police, though data belonged to Andhra Pradesh, he said. 

