Police can go anywhere to probe cases: DGP

On February 28, CEO of IT Grids Dakavarapu Ashok had lodged a complaint with Peddakakani police station stating that his employee   Bhaskar went missing.

Published: 06th March 2019 09:51 AM

Representational image. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding for the first time to the allegation that State police was throwing the spanned into the investigation being conducted by Hyderabad police into the data ‘theft’, Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur backed his men and maintained that police officials of any State had the right to go anywhere in the country to probe any case filed in their jurisdiction.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Thakur asserted that the Guntur police were not aware of the case filed in Madhapur police station pertaining to the data theft against software company  IT Grids India Private Limited. He said that the team of police from Guntur Urban only came to know about the case after they tried to search the company premises for ‘missing’ employee Regonda Bhaskar. “What kind of intention would AP police have in searching an office located in the neighbouring State?” Thakur said.

On February 28, CEO of IT Grids Dakavarapu Ashok had lodged a complaint with Peddakakani police station stating that his employee   Bhaskar went missing. Based on his complaint, a team of police, including a DSP rank officer, went to the head office of IT Grids at Ayyappa Society, Madhapur, in Hyderabad.  

Meanwhile, two teams of Telangana police reportedly came to Mangalagiri on Monday and searched the flat of Ashok at Raintree Park Township near Acharya Nagarjuna University. They also went to Peddakakani police station where Ashok lodged the complaint and collected information from the SHO.

“As many as 15 police officials came to Raintree Park Township to take Ashok into custody but left the place empty-handed as they did not find Ashok, who had gone out two days ago after lodging his complaint. Cyberabad police issued a notice to him in the data ‘theft’ case,” said the sources in the police department.

