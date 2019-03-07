Home Cities Vijayawada

Dist receives over 90K Form 7 applications

As of now, Krishna district has received over 90,000 Form 7 requests for the deletion of votes from the electoral roll pertaining to 16 constituencies of the district.

VIJAYAWADA: As of now, Krishna district has received over 90,000 Form 7 requests for the deletion of votes from the electoral roll pertaining to 16 constituencies of the district. Out of these, over 28,000 requests have been processed for deletion while around 9,000 have been rejected and 50,000 are being processed. So far, 20 cases have been filed against those who filed unlawful applications of Form 7 for the deletion of votes from the electoral roll. Many from the district, afraid that their names may also be removed from the voters’ list, are calling up the helpline number 1950 and reaching out to the booth-level officers.

Speaking to TNIE, District Collector Md Imtiaz said, “We are getting many deletion requests and some of them are unlawful. We need more resources to enquire into all miscreant requests. We have apprehended those behind these applications and around 20 FIRs have been lodged. Public need not worry about vote deletions, we are checking applications before processing them.”

TDP leaders stage protest

Guntur: TDP leaders on Wednesday held a protest against deletion of votes using Form 7 in Guntur. Minister for civil supplies P Pulla Rao alleged that YSRC leaders were facilitating the deletion of TDP votes through Form 7 in every constituency of the State. He accused YS Jaganmohan Reddy of conspiring with KCR and Modi against TDP

