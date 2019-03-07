Home Cities Vijayawada

Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRC of misusing  Form-7, terms Jagan accused-one

During a teleconference with the party cadre on Wednesday, Naidu said that the State was disgraced with rowdyism between 2004 and 09, as factionists had a free run in those five years. 

Published: 07th March 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Terming YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Accused 1 in the conspiracy of removing votes, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said that it is a shame on the part of the YSRC to misuse Form-7.

“Form 7 is an application for modification of mistakes in the voter list but using Form 7 to make mistakes is a crime. Reddy himself admitted that they have misused Form-7.  How can they send 13 lakh Form-7 applications? All those who have lost their votes must confront Reddy,’’ Naidu said and wanted the people to check whether their names are there in the voters’ list or not.

During a teleconference with the party cadre on Wednesday, Naidu said that the State was disgraced with rowdyism between 2004 and 09, as factionists had a free run in those five years.  “I have controlled the factionists  and rowdyism prevailed in the State. The YCRC, behaving in an irresponsible manner, is supporting the anti-social activities in the State. I know how to control such anti-social activities and such selfish politicians,’’ Naidu said.

Alleging that Reddy has the habit of committing mistakes and experiencing punishment, the Chief Minister said only those with criminal background will have a place in the YSRC.If someone is in the YSRC, they will definitely make mistakes,’’ he said.

In the evening, Naidu met party leaders from Anantapur and Hindupur Parliamentary constituencies to finalise the candidates.He exuded confidence that the TDP will bag all the 14 MLAs and two Lok Sabha seats in Anantapur district.

