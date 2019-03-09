Home Cities Vijayawada

State may lose 150 MBBS seats as Chittoor college faces closure

RVS Institute of Medical Sciences, which was started with 150 MBBS seats, has failed to put in place proper infrastructure, faculty and hospital  as per the standards prescribed by the MCI.

Published: 09th March 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: RVS Institute of Medical Sciences, Chittoor, is likely to shut down with the Medical Council of India (MCI) denying permission for the past two consecutive years as the college management has failed to meet its standards.

With this, the State is going to lose 150 undergraduate (UG) medical seats. This, however, is unlikely to have any impact on the students of the college which came into existence in 2016 as they will be relocated to various government medical colleges in the State.

RVS Institute of Medical Sciences, which was started with 150 MBBS seats, has failed to put in place proper infrastructure, faculty and hospital as per the standards prescribed by the MCI. As a result, the statutory body has decided not to allow the college to run 2017-18, 2018-19 as well as future batches.

The college was denied permission for 2017-18 and 2018-19 batches. However, the MCI gave a temporary reprieve to continue classes for 2016-17.  As it failed to utilise the relief and build labs, academic blocks and hostel buildings to meet the standards even for the 2018-19 academic year, the MCI decided to withdraw permission. The students are a worried lot as they fear that they may face the same fate as those of Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa.

The main reason for the medical college management’s failure to meet the MCI standards is said to be a financial crisis it is facing. A case was filed in the High Court by some students seeking that they be shifted to some other colleges. The court is likely to hear the petition on March 13. Meanwhile, officials of the NTR University of Health Sciences are preparing the list of colleges where RVS Institute of Medical Sciences’ students could be accommodated.

According to university officials, the 150 students would be accommodated in different colleges in the State based on their category of admission. There are 75 A category, 52 B category and 23 C category students in the college.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr S Appala Naidu, Registrar, NTRUHS, said, “The students need not worry over the closure of the college. They will be relocated to other colleges. We are shortlisting the colleges for their relocation. Soon after the court order, this will be processed. The students will be required to pay the fee prescribed by RVS Institute of Medical Sciences when they are shifted to a government college. The excess fee amount will be used for the college development,” he said. When contacted, RVS Institute of Medical Sciences chairman Ravuri Venkata Swamy told TNIE that the case was still in the court and the students have already completed their three-year course.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MBBS Medical Council of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp