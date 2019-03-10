Amid data theft cloud, Chandrababu Naidu plays AP card

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday added a new dimension to the ongoing data breach row by saying that it was a direct attack on the State rather than on the TDP. He also asserted that the coming elections in AP will be a fight between TDP and TRS and not between TDP and YSRC.

Speaking to the media, Naidu raised the Andhra self-respect slogan by referring to the statements of his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao, who made fun of Andhras in his speeches during Telangana polls. Naidu also tried to portray YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a weak leader, who is playing to the tunes of KCR and warned that if Jagan becomes the CM, the State will be indirectly ruled by KCR himself.

Explaining the developments related to the Telangana Police conducting raids on the IT Grids, service provider of the TDP, in Hyderabad, Naidu alleged that the Telangana government committed breach of trust and created a feeling of insecurity and damaged the image of Hyderabad.

During the elections in Telangana, KCR abused Andhras in all ways and asked the people of Telangana whether they want Andhra-ruling TDP contesting in the elections there, Naidu said and maintained that TDP is in Telangana for the last three decades.

“But, who are you to come here (AP)? Who gave you the right to play with our lives and sentiments? Don’t we have any self-respect?’’ Naidu demanded to know. “The upcoming elections are TDP vs KCR and not between TDP and YSRC. In fact, KCR himself said that as Jagan has failed as Opposition Leader. He also said he will give “return gift’’ to the TDP. Let KCR, KTR and all his men come here,’’ Naidu said and added he will not be cowed down by such warnings.

Alleging that TRS has already gifted up to `2,000 crore to the YSRC for spending in elections here, he said that the YSRC pledged the self-respect of people of AP to the TRS for money. Under such circumstances, will the YSRC work for the TRS or for the people of AP if it wins, he demanded to know. “It is time for the people of AP to decide whether they want TRS or TDP. It is they who should decide whether they stand for AP or others.’’

Recalling that he took initiative for resolving issues between both the States and even compromised on some issues and unofficially left some buildings with Telangana, he said instead of positive reciprocation, the TRS took it as the weakness of the AP government and hatched conspiracies to stall development of the State. “We don’t have any freedom in Hyderabad, which was developed by us in the past 60 years,’’ he said.

Hitting out at the YSRC over finalising the candidates of the party in Lotus Pond (Jagan’s residence) in Hyderabad, he sought to know how can he aspire for votes here after organising meetings in the neighbouring State. Addressing a gathering, while welcoming Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, her husband Gowru Venkata Reddy and their followers into the party fold, Naidu asked them to ensure TDP victory in the 14 Assembly constituencies in Kurnool district.

“For Jagan, money is everything. Since Gowru Venkata Reddy has not given him what he demanded, the party ticket was not given to him. What sort of politics is that?” he said. The TDP chief said he pities Jagan for his immaturity and claimed that the YSRC chief fears both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and KCR. “He can’t face KCR. If he does that, KCR will take Lotus Pond and send him to jail,” he said.

Warning KCR not to plot against the State or try to exert his dominance by proxy, Naidu observed that Jagan has joined hands with KCR and through him, the TRS chief is sending the “return gift” by giving him `2,000 crore. “But let me remind him, we will send the gift back in the form of defeat in the coming polls,” he promised.