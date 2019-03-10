Home Cities Vijayawada

IGBC’s ‘green’ certificate to Vijayawada railway station

The railway station has also been awarded for effective implementation of six passenger amenities

Published: 10th March 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Railway Station has achieved Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green Railway Stations Certificate for best practises in adoption of green concepts and reducing the adverse environmental impacts by maintaining the station in clean and hygienic manner.

According to SCR officials, the IGBC Green Railway Station Rating include Sustainable Station Facility, Health, Hygiene & Sanitation, Energy Efficiency, Water Efficiency, Smart and Green Initiatives and Innovation and Development. In all, the Vijayawada Railway Station achieved 71 points against to the total of 100. 

The railway station has also been awarded for effective implementation of six passenger amenities — fixed seating facility, booking office with seating and lighting, waiting halls, retiring rooms, cloak rooms, lifts and escalators, kiosks and drinking water points at concourse and  platforms. The illumination levels on the platforms during the nights have been checked on all platforms, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp