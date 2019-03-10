IGBC’s ‘green’ certificate to Vijayawada railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Railway Station has achieved Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green Railway Stations Certificate for best practises in adoption of green concepts and reducing the adverse environmental impacts by maintaining the station in clean and hygienic manner.

According to SCR officials, the IGBC Green Railway Station Rating include Sustainable Station Facility, Health, Hygiene & Sanitation, Energy Efficiency, Water Efficiency, Smart and Green Initiatives and Innovation and Development. In all, the Vijayawada Railway Station achieved 71 points against to the total of 100.

The railway station has also been awarded for effective implementation of six passenger amenities — fixed seating facility, booking office with seating and lighting, waiting halls, retiring rooms, cloak rooms, lifts and escalators, kiosks and drinking water points at concourse and platforms. The illumination levels on the platforms during the nights have been checked on all platforms, officials said.