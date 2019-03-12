Buy an elephant for processions, former Vijayawada Mayor tells Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Mayor Jandhyala Shankar has appealed to the trust board committee of Kanaka Durga Temple to buy an elephant to facilitate temple processions instead of using a life-size elephant and ‘defaming’ the temple.

When contacted, Shankar expressed his displeasure over the Kanaka Durga Temple officials using a life-size elephant for processions during the Rathotsavam organised by the devasthanam on the eve of ‘Maha Shivaratri’.

“Is the Durga temple trust board not financially sound enough to look after a real elephant? How can the temple officials use a life-size elephant for such an auspicious procession?,” he said.

He further said that he had written to Guruvayur Devaswom Board, Kerala, seeking donation of an elephant to Durga temple as it had become a burden for the former to feed their elephants.

On several occasions, temple officials have demanded that an elephant be bought, but all pleas have fallen on deaf ears, he said, adding that the matter will be taken to the notice of the trust board committee members once again as a number of donors were willing to pay for the elephant’s food.