MEIL completes power grid substation in seven months, secures spot in Limca Book of Records

Earlier, MEIL had secured a place in the Limca Book of Records for completing the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation project in record time.

Published: 12th March 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Director B Srinivas Reddy along with Vice-President Praveen Sharadh Dixit shows the Limca Book of Record certificate in city on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Infrastructure giant Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has secured a place in Limca Book of National Records and Asia Book of Records for its outstanding achievement of completing a power substation in a record time of 7 months.

The project was completed five months ahead of the deadline, fulfilling all quality parameters. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), for which this project was built, has appreciated MEIL’s performance and given it the ‘Best Debutant Award’ with a memento and citation.

Earlier, MEIL had secured a place in the Limca Book of Records for completing the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation project in record time. Construction work for 400/220 KV power substation at NP Kunta began on September 25, 2015, and it was completed on April 25, 2016. “Normally it takes 15 to 18 months for executing such projects, but MEIL could complete it within the span of 7 months. Power is being supplied through this substation continuously for the last 3 years.

This is how the NP Kunta substation entered the Limca Book of Records,” said, B Srinivas Reddy, Director, MEIL. Apart from this, 400 KV 100 AVAR station, 2 line bases each with a capacity of 220 KV, 1 bus copular bay with 220 KV capacity and one 220 KV transformer bus copular bay were also established. Works related to drains, culverts, control room, a transit camp, fire fighting system, and pump house construction were also completed very quickly.

“Power Grid Corporation asked us to complete this substation project within 18-20 months. But from project designing to project testing, MEIL completed all works within 7 months,” Praveen Sharadh Dixit, Vice-President, MEIL, said.

