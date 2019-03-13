BIE secretary denies paper leak reports

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) secretary B Udayalakshmi has brushed aside the reports on leakage of Intermediate first year Chemistry paper and said that students and their parents need not worry. Speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday, she said that the Intermediate examinations were going on peacefully in all 1,430 centres across the State.

“Immediately after some media channels telecasted that the paper has been leaked from Shantiniketan Junior College in Sattenapalli of Guntur district one hour before the commencement of examination, we conducted an inquiry and found that no such incident had taken place,” she said. Question papers of all seven examination centres were at Sattenapalli police station till 8.20 am when the examination officials went there to collect them, she said. The logbook of the police station has the signatures of all 17 officials of the seven colleges who went to collect the papers.

The question papers reached Shantiniketan College at 8.40 am and the seal was opened in the presence of the chief superintendent at 8.50 am, she said. Udayalakshmi further said that a reporter of a vernacular daily sent a copy of the Chemistry question paper to Guntur RIO at 11 am through mobile, after which the latter lodged a complaint with the police. However, she said that this could not be considered a leakage because the incident happened at 11 am, when the students were already in the examination halls.

CCTV footage checked

In Guntur, BIE regional inspector Z Ramachandra Rao, Sattenapalli DSP V Kalesha Vali Rao and other officials checked the CCTV footage of the college. The officials observed that the bundles were opened after 8.45 am

Results on April 12

Udayalakshmi said the spot valuation for Sanskrit and Telugu languages started on March 5 and for the other papers, it started on Tuesday. The results of Intermediate students will be out on April 12