Health Check Lounge at Manipal Hospitals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to provide healthcare services to all sections of the society, Manipal Hospitals has launched a state-of-the-art Health Check Lounge in its premises in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

District Collector Md Imtiaz formally inaugurated the facility in the presence of hospital unit head Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi and chief of clinical services, Dr Manoj Kumar. “The initiatives taken up by Manipal Hospitals to redefine healthcare in the State are commendable,” Imtiaz said.