Home Cities Vijayawada

Health Check Lounge at Manipal Hospitals

 With an objective to provide healthcare services to all sections of the society, Manipal Hospitals has launched a state-of-the-art Health Check Lounge in its premises in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

Published: 13th March 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Manipal Hospital launched a comprehensive nutrition guide. EPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   With an objective to provide healthcare services to all sections of the society, Manipal Hospitals has launched a state-of-the-art Health Check Lounge in its premises in Tadepalli on Tuesday.
District Collector Md Imtiaz formally inaugurated the facility in the presence of hospital unit head Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi and chief of clinical services, Dr Manoj Kumar. “The initiatives taken up by Manipal Hospitals to redefine healthcare in the State are commendable,” Imtiaz said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manipal Hospitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp