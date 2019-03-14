MCI nod unlikely for few AP colleges this year

Home Cities Vijayawada

 A few medical colleges in the State are unlikely to get Medical Council of India (MCI) approval for accepting admissions under NEET.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A few medical colleges in the State are unlikely to get Medical Council of India (MCI) approval for accepting admissions under NEET. In 2018, MCI had denied permission to six medical colleges as they failed to meet its standards.

SVS Institute of Medical Science (Chittoor), Nimra Institute of Medical Sciences (Ibrahimpatnam), and Gayatri Vidya Parishad Institute of Healthcare and Medical Technology (Visakhapatnam) had failed to get the council’s green signal to admit students in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.

Along with these colleges, three more colleges–Viswabharathi Medical college Kurnool, Konaseema Institute of Medical sciences and GSL Medical college, Rajahmundry–were denied permission for the same. Even this year, SVS and Nimra colleges are unlikely to get approval from the council, while Gayatri Institution was given a go ahead to accept admission under NEET.

Even this year, the chances of getting MCI nod for these colleges are slim, sources said. 
Meanwhile, officials of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences said these institutes still have time until the completion of NEET UG 2019 to convince the MCI and make sure that they meet the council’s requirements. 

Speaking to Express, S Appala Naidu, Registrar of NTRUHS said, “The colleges that do not have proper infrastructure or teaching facilities will not be allowed to admit students. But they have time as the MCI will conduct inspections again and issue permissions. The colleges should take steps to meet the standards prescribed by the MCI. In 2017, a few colleges admitted students even after the second phase of counselling.”

