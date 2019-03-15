Home Cities Vijayawada

CEO rules out extension of AP voter enrolment deadline 

With just a day left for voter enrolment, people in large numbers are accessing the web portal for submission of Form 6 applications online.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The last-minute rush to submit Form 6 applications online for voter enrolment is resulting in the crash of www.nvsp.in portal quite often. With just a day left for voter enrolment, people in large numbers are accessing the web portal for submission of Form 6 applications online.

According to officials, over 4 lakh people have submitted Form 6 applications in the last four days. Another 3 to 4 lakh Form 6 applications are likely to be submitted by Friday evening.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said apart from using www.nvsp.in, people can also submit their applications for voter enrolment through the mobile app - Voter Helpline - which can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

They can also submit their applications offline at the counters set up at tahsildar and municipal offices or to booth level officer and panchayat secretary. When asked whether overload was the reason for the crash of web portal, Dwivedi said, “Maybe. As it’s an all India server, we cannot exactly decipher the reason from here.”

The CEO ruled out an extension of date for submission of Form 6 for voter enrolment. “As March 25 being the last date for filing of nominations, we have to process all the Form 6 applications and release the supplementary voter list by enrolling all the eligible people as voters by that time,” he said.

The total number of voters in the State is 3,82,31,026 as on March 10. For the convenience of physically challenged voters, the ECI has developed PwD mobile application, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store, the CEO added. 

