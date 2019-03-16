World Kidney Day: People urged to donate organs 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To mark the World Kidney Day, Andhra Nephrology Society took out a rally here from Executive Club to Siddhartha Medical College.

Popular actress Priyanka Sharma, municipal commissioner R Rama Rao, Medical Education director, Jeevandan Trust chairman Dr.Babji and Siddhartha Medical College principal Dr Seshanka took part in the rally.

Later, while addressing a programme, renowned nephrologist and Arun Kidney Centre director Dr Ammanna said the second Thursday of March every year was celebrated as World Kidney Day.

He said that this year the event was marked with the slogan “healthy kidneys everywhere”.

Dr Ammanna said indiscriminate use of pain killers would harm kidneys. He said that by keeping blood pressure and sugar levels in control, kidney-related ailments could be contained. He stressed the need for organ donation in today’s time.