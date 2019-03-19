Archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha to participate in world championships

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: International archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha has been selected to represent Indian team at the upcoming World Cup Stage-I to be held at Medellin, Colombia in April, said V Surendra, father of the archer.

In a press release issued here on Monday, Surendra said Surekha would participate in the World Cup Stage-III to be held in Antalya, Turkey in May and also for the Senior World Championship to be held in the Netherlands in June.

In the selection trials concluded at Bhubaneswar on Monday, Surekha secured first rank by scoring 2801/2880 in ranking round and won 10/11 matches and secured top position in round robin matches.

Surekha also scored 12/12 points and was ranked first in the selection trials. Surekha created a new national record in double fifth round by scoring 707/720 points and bettered her previous record of 706/720 she achieved during senior nationals recently.