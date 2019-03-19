Home Cities Vijayawada

Archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha to participate in world championships

In the selection trials concluded at Bhubaneswar on Monday, Surekha secured first rank by scoring 2801/2880 in ranking round and won 10/11 matches and secured top position in round robin matches.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: International archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha has been selected to represent Indian team at the upcoming World Cup Stage-I to be held at Medellin, Colombia in April, said V Surendra, father of the archer.

In a press release issued here on Monday, Surendra said Surekha would participate in the World Cup Stage-III to be held in Antalya, Turkey in May and also for the Senior World Championship to be held in the Netherlands in June. 

Surekha also scored 12/12 points and was ranked first in the selection trials. Surekha created a new national record in double fifth round by scoring 707/720 points and bettered her previous record of 706/720 she achieved during senior nationals recently.

