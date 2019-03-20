‘Drivers responsible for fatal accidents will be penalised’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director NV Surendra Babu expressed concern over the high number of fatal road accidents reported during the previous year. He was speaking at an awareness session organised for the corporation drivers at Corporation Training Institute in Vidyadharapuram on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Surendra Babu cautioned the drivers of strict action in case they caused a threat to the life of APSRTC passengers. He further said that drivers failing to fall in line will be relieved from their services and sought an explanation over the high number of fatal accidents taking place.

In response to his question, a driver who had been involved in an accident said that while overtaking a vehicle, he had failed to notice another vehicle coming from the opposite direction due to fog. To this, the RTC MD said such practises will not be tolerated.

During the session, Surendra Babu also took strong exception to the drivers who drink and drive, and those who use their mobile phones while driving.

RTC executive director (operations) KVRK Prasad informed the MD that about 478 persons were killed in accidents involving APSRTC buses in the past one year. Taking serious note of the issue, the VC and MD said that disciplinary action will be taken against the drivers who failed to exercise their duties properly. Around 40 drivers from various depots across the State participated in the session.