Light showers in Coastal AP for two days: IMD

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy thunderstorm in the districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next 24 hours. 

Published: 21st March 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy thunderstorm in the districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next 24 hours. Lightning strikes are also expected in Srikakulam district, according to the statement issued by AP Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday.

For the next two days, Coastal Andhra Pradesh region will receive showers accompanied with gusty winds, as there is a cyclonic circulation of winds moving across North Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. On Wednesday, Kaviti, Ichchapuram and Kanchili mandals of Srikakulam district witnessed gusty winds and thunder showers. Due to the thunderstorms that are likely across North coastal region, the day temperatures in the districts Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and East Godavari, came down by 2-3 degree Celsius. 

On Wednesday, the highest temperature, 41 degree Celsius, was recorded at Anantapur while Kadapa, Kurnool and Nandyal sizzled at 39 degree Celsius. 

Though the winds were strong, moderate rainfall was observed over the north coastal parts of the State, i.e. Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, etc. In the next 24 hours, hailstorms might occur in the North Coastal districts of the State. B Naga Ratna, an official from IMD Hyderabad, said, “Cyclonic circulation winds are active around Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, due to which the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh will have strong winds, light to moderate rains and thunderstorms.

The same weather will continue for the next two days and the day temperatures will be around 35-37 degree Celsius,” he said. “However, Rayalaseema region will witness dry weather conditions, resulting in an increase of day temperatures, which will be about 2-3 degree Celsius higher than the normal range,” he added.

