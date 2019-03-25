Home Cities Vijayawada

Mind your words or be ready to get thrashed, Pawan Kalyan tells Vijayasai

Pawan asked Jagan, why should people vote for him as he even failed as the Leader of Opposition.

Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his broadside against YSRC party leaders, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has warned YSRC national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy to keep his tongue in check, else be prepared to get thrashed soundly.

Addressing public meetings at Kaikaluru, Machilipatnam and Avanigadda on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan took exception to the alleged remarks of Vijayasai Reddy that Jana Sena chief was sold out to the TDP.  
“I respect you as an elder. However, don’t cross your limit and don’t try to play Pulivendula-style politics here. I am no ordinary man, will teach you a befitting lesson,” he thundered.

The Jana Sena chief said he fielded former joint director of CBI VV Lakshminarayana to put a check on Vijayasai Reddy, who has expertise in economic offenses. “I dare Vijayasai Reddy to contest from Visakhapatnam,” he challenged.  

Accusing YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy of treating the ticket aspirants as ‘use and throw’ after wooing them, Kalyan asked the gathering that how a person, who failed to ‘protect’ his own uncle from getting murdered in his own house, will be able to protect the people in the State. “Is such an attitude suitable for a person who wants to become Chief Minister?” he questioned. Going a step further, he made fun of Jagan saying that YSRC chief often repeated assurance – When I become Chief Minister and our government is formed, all your problems would be solved – is Pulivendula-style politics.  

“Ask him to solve problems, he will say he will do it after becoming Chief Minister. Should one become Chief Minister to raise the issues bother people and fight on their behalf?” he wondered.

