Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority to conduct workshop

The theme of the programme will be ‘Tourism and Jobs: A better Future for all’. The objective of the training is to encourage tourism in the State.

Published: 26th March 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) in association with LV Prasad Eye Institute, is going to conduct a three-day training programme on ‘AP Tourism Destination Specialist’ for the visually challenged master trainers. The theme of the programme will be ‘Tourism and Jobs: A better Future for all’. The objective of the training is to encourage tourism in the State.

As part of it, certificate course in tourism for those who want to hone their skills that are required for being a part of Tourism and Service Sectors for visually challenged/partially blind/ low-visibility students will be offered.  Vijaya Krishnan, APTA CEO said, “Our mission is to make AP the most preferred tourist destination of the country.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APTA LV Prasad Eye Institute Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp