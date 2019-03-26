Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority to conduct workshop

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) in association with LV Prasad Eye Institute, is going to conduct a three-day training programme on ‘AP Tourism Destination Specialist’ for the visually challenged master trainers. The theme of the programme will be ‘Tourism and Jobs: A better Future for all’. The objective of the training is to encourage tourism in the State.

As part of it, certificate course in tourism for those who want to hone their skills that are required for being a part of Tourism and Service Sectors for visually challenged/partially blind/ low-visibility students will be offered. Vijaya Krishnan, APTA CEO said, “Our mission is to make AP the most preferred tourist destination of the country.”