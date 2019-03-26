Belt shops do brisk business right under officials’ nose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Contrary to the claims made by the Excise and Prohibition (E&P) officials that all belt shops in the district were closed before the Model Code of Conduct came into force, it was found that there were at least two to three belt shops in every village of the Mylavaram constituency. Election fever has gripped the State with candidates taking out rallies to gather support, but the assurance of the E&P department regarding smooth conduct of the process stands false.

Blame it on the negligence of police in conducting enforcement drives regularly or the excise department officials in taking action against the belt shop owners, men in these villages and some other villages of the district are living in a constant state of stupor. According to reliable sources, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders are encouraging the illegal sale of liquor in villages as part of their campaign.

“One can see several belt shops operating in the villages of Ibrahimpatnam, G Kondur and Mylavaram mandals. Managing both police and the excise department officials, TDP leaders are encouraging the illegal practice as part of their campaign. Police is a mute spectator of the process as they too get their share,” said the source.

However, according to the Excise department officials, as many as 375 belt shops in the district were closed and 1,076 complaints were received against belt shops on the ‘People First’ helpline through a toll-free number and a mobile application. As per the portal, Excise department officials shut down 33 belt shops on Monday, and received 10,392 complaints regarding operating belt shops from across the State in March alone.

The statistics of ‘People First’ show a remarkable enforcement activity by both Excise and police departments, but the ground reality is that the problem still persists in all corners of the State. “Recently, a complaint was made about a person operating a belt shop in Kattubadipalem village too, but no action was taken,” said a youngster from Kattubadipalem. Meanwhile, according to the police, allegations of them supporting the TDP leaders are baseless.

They asserted that they were monitoring the activities of the people who have been arrested in the past for operating belt shops. “We are responding to every complaint received on illegal sale of liquor and distribution and transportation of money and other valuables. If villagers come across any illegal activity in their village, they can complain directly to the police,” SP Sarvasresth Tripathi told TNIE.

Belt shops: Numbers versus ground reality

The statistics of ‘People First’ show a remarkable enforcement activity done by both Excise and police departments, but the ground reality is that the problem still persists in all corners of the State. “Recently, a complaint was made about a person operating a belt shop in Kattubadipalem village too, but no action has been taken so far,” said a youngster from Kattubadipalem.