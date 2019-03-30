Home Cities Vijayawada

Naidu’s ‘security of future’ promise is meant for his son Lokesh, says Jagan

He said even lands of Amareswara temple in Amaravathi were encroached in the name of  Capital City.

Published: 30th March 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (EPS| P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Not letting up his verbal attack on his bete noire N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the assurance for the ‘security of future’ by Naidu is not for the people but for his son Nara Lokesh. 

Addressing an election rally at Santhanuthalapadu as part of his whirlwind electioneering in Prakasam, Kadapa and Chittoor districts on Friday, Jagan said Naidu’s promise of ‘price stabilisation fund’ of Rs 5,000 crore has never materialised. “But, doing real estate business in name of Capital City, Naidu ensured Rs 1 lakh crore stabilisation fund for his son Lokesh,” he claimed.

Stating that in the last five years, only growth was in debt burden on farmers, unemployment, belt shops in villages, number of land grabbers and land encroachments, the YSRC chief questioned Naidu why the accused in call money case were not punished. Why no action was taken against the MLA, who dragged a woman officer by her hair? “Where was the assurance of security?” he demanded to know. 

He said even lands of Amareswara temple in Amaravathi were encroached in the name of  Capital City. On farmers issues, Jagan said the TDP regime failed to ensure remunerative prices, especially for tobacco, turmeric and sugarcane farmers. “Naidu should introspect before making claims. The only thing he did was to increase the debt burden of farmers and destabilise thrift groups by not clearing debts in time,” he said. 

Making fun of TDP claims, the YSRC chief said as they failed to keep any of the 650 promises made during last elections,  now they are reluctant to post their election manifesto on even party website. “They purchased 23 MLAs and now they fear to go to people and has to import leaders from Delhi to support them,” he said. 

Ridiculing claims of ‘security’, Jagan in Badvel of Kadapa district questioned, why confidential data of people, including bank accounts and Aadhaar number were found in Seva Mitra App of TDP.  In Mydukur, he accused TDP candidate Putta Sudhakar Yadav of bagging Polavaram project subcontract on nomination basis. “Naidu wants people to watch ‘Mahanayakudu’ film by his brother-in-law, but stops ‘Lakshmi’s NTR’,” he observed.

Meanwhile, Jagan’s mother YS Vijayamma, addressing election meetings at Kanigiri and Kandukur in Prakasam district, urged people to support her son, whose foremost concern is people’s welfare. “Though our family has suffered tragedies, we never gave up on people, who trusted and blessed us,” she said. 

