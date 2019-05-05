Home Cities Vijayawada

CS supporting  illegal organ sale gang, says TDP

Being an interim CS, it is objectionable on the part of Subramanyam to act in such manner after the hospital owner called on him, Jupudi said.  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam is favouring a gang that is engaged in the illegal business of stealing human organs and selling the same at Simhapuri Hospital in Nellore, TDP leader Jupudi Prabhakar has said. He also mentioned that the former is supporting the erratic management of the hospital.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, the TDP leader said that though the hospital management collected the organs of a tribal person, Seenaiah, who was admitted to the hospital after getting injured in an accident, by enacting a drama that the patient was brain dead.  

Though an IAS officer, who probed the matter, found the management guilty, the Chief Secretary has thrown the report in dustbin and ordered a fresh enquiry. Being an interim CS, it is objectionable on the part of Subramanyam to act in such manner after the hospital owner called on him, Jupudi said.  

