Vijayawada's MG Road turns into a death trap

A 35-year-old man was injured when he was hit by a speeding motorbike and came under an RTC bus on Saturday night.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With accidents being reported almost every day, Mahatma Gandhi (MG) Road or Bundar Road is slowly turning into a death trap for commuters and pedestrians. Not only laxity of traffic police officials in maintaining order, but rash driving by city residents and lack of good road infrastructure can also be blamed for the accidents on the stretch.

The incident occurred around 11 pm when victim Siva Kumar was hit by another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction while taking a U-turn near Labbipet. “The bus driver immediately applied brakes and averted a major mishap otherwise, the victim would have died on the spot,” a police official said.

However, not many are as lucky as Siva Kumar. Rash driving on the three major roads in the city have claimed many lives. “Despite installing CCTV cameras and patrol by interceptor vehicles, rash driving has not been brought under control,” said a resident Sai Krishna.

As many as 1,444 cases of road accidents have been reported last year in which 350 people have lost their lives.

