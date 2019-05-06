Over 82,000 take NEET in Vijayawada, results to be out on June 5

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 82,000 students from the State appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) at 100 centres in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore and Tirupati.

One of toughest challenges the candidates had to face was severe heat conditions as many reached their respective centres around 11.30 am. However, as Group-2 examinations were being conducted at some of the centres, the candidates were allowed to get in only after 12.30 pm.

Their entry was restricted after 1.30 pm and the examination kicked off at 2 pm.The test consisted of 180 objective type questions of Physics, Chemistry and Biology. A good number of aspirants in Vijayawada found the Chemistry part to be the hardest, and said that Physics questions consumed most of their time.

Restrictions imposed on the dress code by the conducting authority, the National Testing Agency, also subjected the candidates to face some difficulty. Many were asked to remove jewellery items, and those wearing full-sleeve shirts and shoes were frisked thoroughly.

The official key is expected to be released in a week’s time; aspirants will be able to challenge it. Results are likely to be out on June 5.

As two major entrance exams (Group-2 exams and NEET) were conducted on the same day, many locations in Vijayawada experienced traffic jam.

To be eligible for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses, aspirants must secure a minimum of 50 percentile in the test. For those from SC/ST/OBC sections, 40 percentile is required. Four marks will be awarded for every correct answer and one mark would be deducted for every wrong one.