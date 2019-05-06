Home Cities Vijayawada

Over 82,000 take NEET in Vijayawada, results to be out on June 5

As two major entrance exams (Group-2 exams and NEET) were conducted on the same day, many locations in Vijayawada experienced traffic jam.

Published: 06th May 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

A student appearing for NEET undergoes frisking. (Photo | EPS/ Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 82,000 students from the State appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) at 100 centres in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore and Tirupati.

One of toughest challenges the candidates had to face was severe heat conditions as many reached their respective centres around 11.30 am. However, as Group-2 examinations were being conducted at some of the centres, the candidates were allowed to get in only after 12.30 pm.

Their entry was restricted after 1.30 pm and the examination kicked off at 2 pm.The test consisted of 180 objective type questions of Physics, Chemistry and Biology. A good number of aspirants in Vijayawada found the Chemistry part to be the hardest, and said that Physics questions  consumed most of their time.
Restrictions imposed on the dress code by the conducting authority, the National Testing Agency, also subjected the candidates to face some difficulty. Many were asked to remove jewellery items, and those wearing full-sleeve shirts and shoes were frisked thoroughly.  

The official key is expected to be released in a week’s time; aspirants will be able to challenge it. Results are likely to be out on June 5.

As two major entrance exams (Group-2 exams and NEET) were conducted on the same day, many locations in Vijayawada experienced traffic jam.

To be eligible for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses, aspirants must secure a minimum of 50 percentile in the test. For those from SC/ST/OBC sections, 40 percentile is required. Four marks will be awarded for every correct answer and one mark would be deducted for every wrong one.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination NEET exam Medical exam Engineering exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp