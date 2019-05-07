YSRC, BJP cry foul, say CM  N Chandrababu Naidu violated poll code 

Home Cities Vijayawada

 The Opposition YSRC on Monday said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu violated the Model Code of Conduct by visiting the Polavaram project site.

VIJAYAWADA:  The Opposition YSRC on Monday said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu violated the Model Code of Conduct by visiting the Polavaram project site.  The Model Code of Conduct, which is still in force in the State, restricts CM or other ministers from holding official reviews, the party said.

YSRC spokesperson Ambati Rambabu and party’s general secretary MVS Reddy, who on Monday lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer regarding some of the questions in the Group-II screening test conducted by the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC), later told media that Naidu violated the MCC by visiting the Polavaram site.  “Does Naidu, who says he has 40 years of experience in politics and claims to be a prospective Prime Minister candidate, not aware of the rules,” he questioned.

He reminded that Naidu, after becoming Chief Minister in 2014, said that he would go to the next elections only after completing the Polavaram and providing water to the farmers under the ayacut. “Polavaram was not competed and farmers are not given irrigation water. What moral right does Naidu has to review the project?’’ he questioned.

On Naidu’s Naidu’s decision to convene the Cabinet meeting on May 10, Rambabu said it will be a useless one. “What will the Cabinet with the CM, his son Lokesh and other ministers discuss and decide? The Cabinet meeting is redundant,’’ he  said, indirectly referring that officials might skip the meet. 

Reacting to APPSC Group-II preliminary examination questions on TDP and Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRC leaders said it is aimed at inducing voters. The exam was held on Sunday, just a day ahead of the re-polling in five polling centres in the State.

Meanwhile, BJP State vice-president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy also criticised Naidu’s Polavaram visit. “Polavaram is a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State,’’ he said and recalled that Naidu had in the past remarked that Polavaram will never be finished if the Congress comes back to power. 

