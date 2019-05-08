Home Cities Vijayawada

Cabinet meet deferred as L V Subramanyam insists on Election Commission nod

The CMO note asked the Chief Secretary  to issue directions to officials of all the departments concerned to be present at the meeting.

Published: 08th May 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is headed for another confrontation with the Election Commission as he seems determined to go ahead with his proposed Cabinet meeting notwithstanding the fact that the Model Code of Conduct is in force. However, the meeting proposed to be held on May 10 has been postponed to May 14 as Chief Secretary L V Subramanyam has made it clear that the EC clearance is needed for it.

In a note sent to the Chief Secretary on Monday, officials of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) asked the latter to complete the necessary arrangements for the Chief Minister to hold the meeting on May 10.  Normally, after getting a note from the CMO, the CS forwards the message to the secretaries of all departments, asks them to list out the issues that need to be discussed by the Cabinet and the agenda for such a meeting is prepared accordingly.

Since the MCC is in force at present, getting clearance of the EC is mandatory.Subramanyam on Tuesday held parleys with CMO Principal Secretary G Sai Prasad, Secretary (GAD) N Srikanth and Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and discussed the procedure to be followed for conducting Cabinet meetings when the MCC is in force.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In an informal interaction with mediapersons, Subramanyam, explaining the procedure to be followed when the MCC is in force, said any Cabinet meeting could be conducted after getting the approval of the Election Commission

According to him, the agenda would be screened by the EC and, if it has no objection, the government can go ahead with Cabinet meeting. Prior to this, the State-level screening committee headed by the Chief Secretary will also go through the agenda and forward the same to the Election Commission through the CEO. Ideally, any such report should be sent to the EC 48 hours before the scheduled cabinet meeting.

As the CS needs more time to complete the procedure, the CMO sent another note on Tuesday informing him that the meeting would be held on May 14 to review such issues as Fani cyclone relief, drinking water situation, drought, employment, etc.

The CMO note asked the Chief Secretary to issue directions to officials of all the departments concerned to be present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, who was in Delhi, maintained that the government would take a decision on the Cabinet meet and the Chief Secretary should implement its directions as per the procedure. “We have clarity on the agenda of the Cabinet meeting,’’ he maintained.

“I am no novice. I have faced this situation as Chief Minister thrice and also when I was a Cabinet minister. I know what rules to be followed and we will follow them and will hold the Cabinet meeting,’’ he said when reminded of the need for EC approval.

Though the note was sent to the Chief Secretary on the Cabinet meeting on May 14, Naidu said there was a possibility of holding the meeting on May 10, 12 or 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu L V Subramanyam Chief Minister’s Office Chief Secretary
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp