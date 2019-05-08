Probe ordered into illegal sand mining

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Acting on the complaints received over illegal sand mining activities in the downstream of Krishna river, District Collector Md Imtiaz ordered a departmental inquiry on Tuesday. The Collector further instructed officials concerned to file cases against errant sand miners for trespassing and illegally occupying government lands.

The issue of encroachment and illegal sand mining recently came into notice of the Collector during cleanliness drive ‘Krishnamma Suddhilo Nenu Saitham’ when revenue officials found bulldozers excavating sand from Krishna river during their inspection and land survey as part of the drive.

During their investigation, the revenue officials found that some people, who are yet to be identified, claimed to have land pattas in survey number 95 and have been excavating sand with dredgers for the past two years without any requisite permission.