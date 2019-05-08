TDP is going to lose: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has started a campaign against electronic voting machines (EVMs) due to his fear of losing the elections, BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao has said.

He also came down heavily on the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ formed by Naidu, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and others.

“Naidu joined hands with the Congress at the Centre, but did not fight the elections with the party in AP,” the BJP leader said. He also predicted that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC would win 110 seats in AP.