VMC chief calls for action plan for better solid waste management

The civic body chief convened a meeting with CDMA officials at Command Control Room in the municipal corporation office premises and discussed the steps to be taken for improving sanitation.

Published: 08th May 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

VMC public health department officials seizing plastic below 40 microns during a raid conducted in Vijaywada on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner M Rama Rao on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to draft a comprehensive action plan for implementation of better Solid Waste Management (SWM) practice in the city in accordance with the suggestions made by Commissioner and Directorate of Municipal Administration (CDMA).

In the meeting, CDMA joint director S Poornachandra Rao elaborated the methods implemented by CDMA in Nellore and which could be replicated by sanitation staff in Vijayawada including door-to-door garbage collection, segregation of wastes at the source, primary and secondary transportation and disposal at dump yards.

Speaking on the occasion, Poornachandra Rao said that taking the city area and population into consideration, CDMA had directed the civic body officials to ensure segregation of waste at the source by dividing localities into ‘micro-packets’ of 250 to 300 houses each, which would help the sanitation staff to collect wet and dry waste separately from the households.

“The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has been achieving desired results with door-to-door segregation of waste,” he said. The CDMA official suggest the officials concerned to encourage public to develop organic manure at their residences by helping them establish composting units in the houses. Additional Commissioner (General) D Chandrasekhar and chief engineer in-charge J V Ramakrishna were present.

