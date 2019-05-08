YSRC leader Botcha Satyanarayana hits out at CM N Chandrababu Naidu for reneging on promise

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior YSRC leader Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday ridiculed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for going back on his word that his government will release water through gravity from Polavaram project by 2019.

Naidu, during his visit to the Polavaram project site on Monday, said that water can be given through gravity from Polavaram only by 2020.

Stating that it was former chief minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy who had laid the foundation for Polavaram project in 2005, Satyanarayana said that the then government had even spent `4,500 crore on taking up works on canals. “The project would have been completed by now if YSR were alive,’’ he added.

“Naidu announced that the project would be completed by 2018. He, however, did not make any efforts to start the project works and laid foundation for the works on September 7, 2016. By pledging all the benefits that were due from the Centre, Naidu managed to get the project execution works,’’ Satyanarayana alleged and maintained that two years were wasted by Naidu in the process. For the two years, Naidu focused on Pattiseema project, that too only for the sake of kickbacks,’’ he said.