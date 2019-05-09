Home Cities Vijayawada

Lanka blasts prompt DGP to raise vigil in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 09th May 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

A bomb disposal squad conducts a search operation in Guntur | Express

By Express News Service

With a vast coastline and danger of terror elements sneaking in though sea route, the State police department has put the entire coastal area on alert. Police wings of districts that share borders with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Odisha have been told to be vigilant.

Creating safe environment for foreign nationals at hotels and tourist places in the State was discussed during a review of the security preparedness of the police force by Director General of Police RP Thakur on Wednesday. “Places of worship should be kept under strict surveillance,’’ the DGP instructed his officers. The review comes in the wake of blasts in Sri Lanka on April 21.

Thakur, through a video conference with SPs of all the districts and Commissioners of Police of various cities, sent a clear and loud message to them to maintain high alert in the State, particularly in coastal areas. He also stressed the need for checking vehicles entering the State and hotels that could become possible targets of terrorist attacks.

Though senior officials denied that they received any specific terror alert , it is learnt that the DGP convened the meeting in view of the beginning of Ramzan, counting of votes on May 23 and other festivals the State is set to celebrate in coming months.  The meeting also took stock of the left wing extremist activities.

Speaking to media later, Thakur said they reviewed the preparedness of the police force and security arrangements in view of the recent terror attacks in Sri Lanka.

Instructing the officials to beef up security at all airports, seaports, coastal areas and keep vigil on the movement of suspicious persons, he wanted all unit officers to make extra security arrangements at all central government offices and Special Economic Zones.

The DGP wanted bomb detection teams to press into service DFMDs, HHMDs and sniffer dogs to undertake random checks at busy areas. “There is a need to keep ready armed counter action plan teams and Octopus to face any situation,’’ the DGP added.

Reviewing the security arrangements for counting day, Thakur asked police officials to make additional bandobust at sensitive centres.

